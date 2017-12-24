Nation celebrating birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today
ISLAMABAD, December 24: The nation is celebrating birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Monday) with renewed commitment to work hard for realization of ideas he envisioned for Pakistan.
There will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings. The day will dawn with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards’ ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.
A number of other events have been planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
State-run Radio will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and the leadership role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.-Sabah
Nation celebrating birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today
ISLAMABAD, December 24: The nation is celebrating birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Monday) with renewed commitment to work hard for realization of ideas he envisioned for Pakistan.
There will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings. The day will dawn with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards’ ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.
A number of other events have been planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
State-run Radio will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and the leadership role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.-Sabah