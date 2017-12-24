Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shehbaz: Imran

Image result for Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shahbaz: Imran

ISLAMABAD, December 24: Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s movement will be against PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in 2018 general elections Shehbaz Sharif.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief made the statement during Samaa TV programme News Beat hosted by Paras Jahanzeb. He said that there is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.
Khan said that PML-N will face a strong retaliation if they come out on the streets against the judiciary. “The nation is standing with the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Khan said. -NNI

News In Pictures

Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shehbaz: Imran
Nation celebrating birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today
Pakistan a sovereign state, not in habit of taking notices from anyone: Chairman Senate
Pak Navy determined to safeguard Gwadar Port and CPEC: PM
Pir Sialvi demands resignation of CM Shehbaz or Sanaullah by Dec 31
Karachi population reduced by 7 million in recent census, claims Kamal
Islamabad Admin to request Interior Ministry to put Qadri on ECL
No room for theocracy: Asif Ali Zardari
3 FC personnel die in North Waziristan IED blast
Imran-Qadri meeting set for December 26
Foreign intervention is main cause of terrorism: Mamnoon Hussain
Shehzad dropped, Imad out of NZ ODIs with knee injury

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved