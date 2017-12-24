Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shehbaz: Imran
ISLAMABAD, December 24: Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s movement will be against PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in 2018 general elections Shehbaz Sharif.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief made the statement during Samaa TV programme News Beat hosted by Paras Jahanzeb. He said that there is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.
Khan said that PML-N will face a strong retaliation if they come out on the streets against the judiciary. “The nation is standing with the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Khan said. -NNI
