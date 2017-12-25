Sir Donald Bradman is considered to be the all-time great batsman of the world. His batting average of 99. 9 looks to be unassailable. Bradman did not play much. About eight years of his career were lost due to second world war when there was little or virtually no cricket played in the cricket playing nations. The cricket experts are unanimous in their view that the like of Bradman was not seen by the cricket world uptill now. This is not to suggest that after he called it a day , quality batsmen haven’t come to this world.
The cricket world has since seen many great batsmen who, if not equal to him, were no doubt great in their own right. Mention can be made of Neil Harwey, Sir Len Hutton, Dennis Compton, Colin Cowdrey, Frank Worrel, Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, Oneil, Hanif Mohammad, Ian Chappel,
Taylor, Sunil Gavaskar, Ken Barrington, Javed Miandad, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Steeve Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid etc etc.
Lately, Smith and Virat Kohli, skippers of the Australian and Indian cricket teams respectively have shown a great promise and they have established themselves as great batsmen of the present era. If they continued to play with the same zeal and determination they will earn a permanent niche in the Cricket’s world hall of fame soon. By their excellent stroke play and consistency they have made the cricket fans forget about Tendulkar and Waugh brothers. Both of them have excellent batting average which wax eloquent of their consistency.
Some of the great batsmen
