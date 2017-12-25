Jadhav is the face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan: FO
ISLAMABAD, December 25: After the meeting between the convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, the Foreign Office (spokesperson clearly said on Monday that Commander Jadhav is the face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan.
Speaking to a press briefing today, he told that the particular day was chosen for the meeting as it is the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He told that it is the first meeting between Jadhav and his family but not the last.
The meeting of Indian spy with wife Chetankul and mother Avanti concluded at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The request of Jadhav’s mother to extend the meeting duration was also addressed, he added. Dr. Faisal said that the Indian Deputy High Commissioner was not allowed to speak to Jadhav for concerns of consular access.
He said, “The diplomat was present during the meeting and he could see Commander Jadhav. He was not allowed to speak or listen to the conversation of Commander Jadhav with his wife and mother.”
“He (Jadhav) confessed about his condemnable actions before a Judicial Magistrate and court. He also stated that he was tasked by the Research Analysis Wing (RAW), the Indian intelligence agency, to plan, coordinate and organize espionage, terrorism and sabotage aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan.
He made every effort to impede the efforts of the Law Enforcement Agencies and was eventually caught red handed. During his trial at the Field General Court Martial, he was provided a defending officer as per the law of the land.”
He talked about Pakistan’s wish to invite the Indian media to talk to Jadhav’s mother which was turned down by India. FO spokesperson said, “The Indian side requested that they wanted to avoid media interaction.”
It was clarified that the meeting was not held to win the case in the International Court of Justice, but on humanitarian grounds. FO said that Jadhav’s mother and wife expressed satisfaction at the meeting and thanked Pakistan.
He notified India of Pakistani concerns regarding medical visas, highlighting that the neighbouring country used to issue at least 500 visas per month in the past. FO also presented the medical examination of Indian spy Jadhav dated December 22, showing he is in good health as contrary to the Indian claims. DNA
