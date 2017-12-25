FATA youth gave countless sacrifices in war against terrorism: PM
JAMRUD, December 25: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that the young people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have given countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
“This is sad that resources haven’t been distributed among people in FATA,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Third Governor FATA Youth Sports Festival. “Pakistan will progress further with the support of FATA.”
He shared, “All decisions regarding FATA would be made after consulting all stakeholders.” The prime
minister remarked that universities will be built in all agencies.
Regarding the event, Director Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan remarked that more than 3,000 male and female athletes from across FATA will participate in 30 different sports competitions.
The aim of the games is to project the soft image of FATA besides giving opportunities to tribal youth to demonstrate their skills at national and international level.
Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had remarked that Pakistan will progress if we adopt the principles of the father of the nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
“If we adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s principles, then Pakistan will not be behind any country,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Mohammad Ali Jinnah Library of Islamia College Peshawar.
He remarked: “Quaid-e-Azam had the power of education and argument.”
Moreover, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of education for any society. He remarked that there can be no better investment than investing in education, adding that education cannot serve its purpose till there is quality education. “Not ensuring quality education, defeats the purpose of education,” he remarked.
“Quality education is more important than higher education,” he said. “Our problems cannot be resolved till we have a quality education.” The Prime Minister also shared that the most important factors of education are its quality and discipline.-Sabah
