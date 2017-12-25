Following Quaid’s vision can keep Pakistan safe and strong: Army Chief
COAS acknowledges Christian Community’s role in defending the motherland
RAWALPINDI, December 25: Pakistan’s armed forces on Monday paid a tribute to the father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 142nd birth anniversary.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing said: “Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to father of the Nation on his 141st Birthday.”
In his message on the occasion, army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said: “His vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan. Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong.”
The 142nd birth anniversary of the father of nation is being celebrated today across the country with due respect and enthusiasm. Jinnah was born on Dec 25, 1876 in Karachi. The day has been declared as a public holiday.
The day began with Quran Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A spectacular change of the guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum. A smartly dressed contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) assumed guard duties at the mausoleum.
Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi to take part in Christmas celebrations. According to Inter Services Public Relations, the congregation welcomed the Army Chief and thanked him for sharing the festivity. General Bajwa wished Merry Christmas to entire community in Pakistan. He acknowledged role of Christian brethren
not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.
He appreciated role of various institutions in the field of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.
The Army Chief specially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present. DNA/NNI
