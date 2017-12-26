SHOULD THE JUDGES LET THIEVERY GO UNPUNISHED BECAUSE THE NAME OF THE CULPRIT IS NAWAZ SHARIF?
The predicament and the mindset of the leadership of the ruling party Muslim League (N) is best reflected in the hysterical statements of Khwaja Saeed Rafique, who on the one hand is trying to express his solidarity with his Chief’s war on the country’s Judiciary, and on the other hand, trying to appease the other major institution of the country—the Military.
After General Qamar Bajwa’s historic visit to the Senate to give an extensive presentation on the National Security situation, Khwaja Saeed Rafique has been taking the Judiciary head on — stating with growing passion and ferocity that the Judiciary has hit hard at the roots of Democracy by its judgment against Mian Nawaz Sharif. He has also termed this judgment as an act of war against the country’s stability and progress.
At the same time he has applauded the COAS for being on the same page with the ruling party in the area of LOVE for Democracy.
He has asked those (Generals) who take orders from the COAS, to share the views of their boss and obey him. This part of his statement implies that the COAS’s juniors and subordinates seem to be in a state of revolt against him and Democracy.
These kinds of senseless verbal tirades can’t but necessitate a timely response from those who have very very very high stakes in the strength, stability and resilience of our Judicial system, and in the insurmountability of the valour, discipline and patriotism of our soldiers and officers in the uniform.
Who will convince the foot soldiers of the King that the Judiciary can’t let anyone get away with THIEVERY simply because his name is NAWAZ SHARIF.
