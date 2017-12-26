SC bars admission in private medical colleges countrywide
LAHORE, December 26: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has barred admission in all private medical colleges countrywide.
Heading a two-member bench at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry against fee-hike in private medical colleges and hospitals on Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar summoned details of fee structure of all private medical colleges and barred admission in medical colleges countrywide until further notice.
The chief justice observed that his recent visit to the Mayo Hospital was heavily criticised but maintained that he will pay a visit wherever there is a healthcare issue.
He remarked that the court is hearing cases of public interest because of passion, not for its personal glory.
He also summoned details of bank accounts of owners of medical colleges.
Chief Justice Nisar observed that medical colleges are being run on rooftops and garages, adding that the court should be told about the structure of such colleges. – Agencies
