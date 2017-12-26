What is parliament for ? Besides, carrying out necessary legislation for the good of the people its other prime duty is to see to it that money out of national kitty isn’t misused. May we ask it some pointed questions? Why hasn’t it asked the Foreign Office to let it know under whose use are the new cars bought by it for 30 crore of rupees ostensibly for the SAARC summit which never took place? Was their purchase really necessary?
Why was a prohibitive cost of 50 crore spent on the refurnishing of the Governor House Murree when we are hard pressed economically and haven’t got enough money to pay salaries to many government employees? What was the need to spend two and a half crore of rupees on the renovation of a single bath room in the Prime minister house? Can parliament muster enough courage and ask CM Panjab why has he declared his 4 houses in Lahore as CM houses and Sharifs’ houses in Raiwind as PM house for good four years?
Had there been really true representatives sitting in parliament they would have beaten the hell out of he rulers who have been squandering taxpayer’s money on their luxurious life and aggrandisement by taking foreign loans which the poor taxpayers of this country would have to pay through their nose in the years to come.
It is a pity that owing to political expediency our parliamentarians don’t raise those questions on the floor of the House which have a direct bearing on the life of the common man and, instead, they indulge in frivolities which have little or no concern with him.
