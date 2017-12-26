China, Pakistan are iron brothers: Ambassador Yao Jing
ISLAMABAD, December 26: Ambassador of China, Yao Jing has said that I am very honoured to be appointed as the 17th Ambassador of China to Pakistan. I started my diplomatic career here, and have a soft corner for Pakistan for the past two decades.
He said, I was posted here twice and during the eight years I spent here, I witnessed tremendous changes, development and consolidation of China-Pakistan friendship.
Especially when I came here this time, I noticed remarkable improvement in the social environment and people’s livelihood with constant progress of the country. As a Chinese diplomat who always cares and loves Pakistan, I feel truly delighted.
Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties 66 years ago, our two countries have always been together through thick and thin, with our friendship growing day by day. In China, we call Pakistan an “Iron Brother”, reflecting the unique place Pakistan has in our hearts.
ambassador said that our relations always stand at the forefront of the times as a model for state-to-state relationships.
In 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan. This visit further enriched our traditional friendship, made new breakthroughs in our practical cooperation, and lifted our relations to a new height.
Currently, our relations are facing new important opportunities. In October this year, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully convened in Beijing. The highlight of this Congress is the establishing of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.
Over the past five years, China has made historic achievements in its reform, opening up and modernization drive. China’s GDP has surpassed 12 trillion U.S. Dollars, with an average annual growth of 7.1%. China now performs as the main impetus and stabilizer for world economy. China’s development now stands at a new historical starting point. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.
Ambassador further added that In this new era, China will adhere to the concept of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness and shared development.
We will continue to promote the coordinated development of economy, politics, culture, society and ecology. By 2020, China will fully develop into a moderately prosperous society.
From 2020 to 2035, we will basically realize socialist modernization. From 2035 to the middle of this century, we will build China into a great modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.
In this new era, the most prominent and important concept at the core of China’s diplomacy is to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind. This is the direction in which we hope to work together with all nations.
This new type of international relations can be explained as “mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.”
These three key phrases show that China has abandoned the traditional law of the jungle by bullying the weak. China will further carry forward its good diplomatic traditions that countries remain equal regardless of their sizes. – DNA
