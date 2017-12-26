KPK Govt has a sincere wish for FATA merger: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, December 26: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has termed the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the most plausible option and the actual world reality. It is the reality of every one of FATA and should not be politicized at whims and individual religo-political force should not spoil the day this is what his government and the people of both KP and FATA advocating.
He was talking to Stephen Fakan Consular General, US Consulate General Peshawar who had a courtesy call on at Chief Minister House Peshawar
The Chief Minister said that his government had a sincere wish for the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was the actual world reality, if we want to integrate the whole tribal belt for better safety and security and access of tribal people to efficient services in education, Health and other sectors. It should neither be politicized nor should be delayed he added. He reminded that majority of people of different tribal areas migrated to settled districts because of the previous waves of terrorism and the subsequent operations to clear the areas from the miscreants. Even today twenty to thirty percent of people opted to stay in settled areas because of the efficient services they enjoyed in the settled areas, he added.
The Chief Minister attributed the comparatively calm and peace in Peshawar to the efficient border management, effective intelligence gathering and efficient policing adding that the people of the province suffered in the past and paid a high price of the war on terror. The international community needed to recognize these sacrifices. He said because of his government efforts, today Peshawar is more safe and secure and so are the improved security situation in other areas of the province.
Pervez Khattak said that Swat Motorway was expected to be completed towards the end of March. However the tunnel drilling and cutting etc of the project would take a little more time to complete. Hopefully the whole project would be completed in April that will integrate the whole of Northern belt opening it for tourism and it has the potential to emerge the base for tourism related economy of the province.
The Chief Minister said that in addition to the provision of billions of rupees for project and different sectors, Peshawar had three mega projects that included the rapid bus transit to be completed soon as work on it was going on round the clock. He himself was monitoring the construction work of the project in order to complete it with already decided time tag. The 2nd project included the shifting of all bus addas and terminals out of the city as there would be feeder routes of the rapid bus transit taking and bringing the passengers from their relevant feeder routes to the main corridor that will contribute considerably to the efficient traffic management in the whole of Peshawar city adding that third project that was approved and had become part of the CPEC was the 180 KM long railway project integrating the five districts of Peshawar valley that included Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Charsadda. These projects would also add to the beautification of Peshawar valley he added.-PR
