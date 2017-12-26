Model Town carnage did not occur but with Nawaz Sharif’s nod: Qadri
Those brought to forefront by dictators are talking about democracy: Imran
LAHORE, December 26: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri Tuesday said his party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to broaden the mutual consultation and the two parties will sit together in All Parties Conference being convened on December 30.
Addressing a joint press conference along with Imran Khan, he said he has never been in a slight doubt regarding Nawaz Sharif’s involvement in Model Town massacre on June 17, 2014.
“The carnage in Model Town did not take place but with the consent of Nawaz Sharif,” he clarified adding Shehbaz Sharif was the one who formally ordered the carnage and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was the one who headed the execution.
Qadri welcomed Imran Khan for support and standing by him saying the PTI chief has fought the case as his own, and remarked, “Imran Khan has jointly struggled with us and has stood by us throughout.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at his political opponent, Nawaz Sharif and said those who were brought to the forefront by dictators are today talking about democracy.
Imran’s criticism of Nawaz came during his press conference alongside Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Dr. Tahirul Qardri. – Agencies
