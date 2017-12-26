Some metal object found in the shoes of Kulbhushan’s wife: FO
Says It could be a recording chip or a camera, investigation is continuing
ISLAMABAD, December 26: A Foreign Office spokesman has said on Tuesday that a suspicious metal object was detected in the shoes of Kulbhushan’s wife who has come to meet his husband along with Kulbhushan’s mother. The spokesman said the investigation is continuing.
A statement issued by Foreign Office spokesman said the wife of Kulbhushan was asked by the officials to put off her shoes as some metal object was detected in her shoes. The spokesman said that her shoes have been sent to Laboratory for further investigation. She was provided with new shoes.
The spokesman added that investigation is being conducted whether the metal object was a crecording hip or a camera. He said a statement will be issued after thorough investigation.
On the other hand sources said that the wife of Kulbhushan was wearing broad sole shoes on which Pakistani authorities have shown doubt, so she was asked to put off her shoes before her meeting with his husband.-Monitoring Desk
Some metal object found in the shoes of Kulbhushan’s wife: FO
ISLAMABAD, December 26: A Foreign Office spokesman has said on Tuesday that a suspicious metal object was detected in the shoes of Kulbhushan’s wife who has come to meet his husband along with Kulbhushan’s mother. The spokesman said the investigation is continuing.
A statement issued by Foreign Office spokesman said the wife of Kulbhushan was asked by the officials to put off her shoes as some metal object was detected in her shoes. The spokesman said that her shoes have been sent to Laboratory for further investigation. She was provided with new shoes.
The spokesman added that investigation is being conducted whether the metal object was a crecording hip or a camera. He said a statement will be issued after thorough investigation.
On the other hand sources said that the wife of Kulbhushan was wearing broad sole shoes on which Pakistani authorities have shown doubt, so she was asked to put off her shoes before her meeting with his husband.-Monitoring Desk