Courts have always welcomed the dictators: Ex-PM Nawaz

  • Says two barometers for justice cannot work

Image result for Courts have always welcomed the dictators: Ex-PM Nawaz

LAHORE, December 26: PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has said that courts have always welcomed the dictators.
Addressing the workers’ convention on Tuesday, he said that he has been sent home for not getting an imaginary salary.
“The favourite has been saved despite confessing to the crime,” he added. Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan admitted his assets, but he was declared ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’. “Two barometers for justice cannot work.”
He challenged that Imran Khan will be clean bowled in the election.- Agencies

