Since the 17th of August 1988 when General Zia ul Haque’s plane was blown up in the midair in the skies of Bahawalpur, Pakistan had four defacto chief executives i.e Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Mian Nawaz Sharif, General Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari. There were some interim arrangements in between, but those don’t fall within the scope of this study. There were other regular Prime Ministers too, like Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Pervez Asharaf and before them Shaukat Aziz and Zafarullah Jamali, but they enjoyed executive authority within certain constraints imposed by their bosses above. Of them Shaukat Aziz had more executive authority of consequential nature. The present Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also falls in this category and he is certainly ‘the real weakling’.
My subject here is the group of the FOUR defacto rulers. And the questions I am raising in their context are: Who among them enhanced his or her financial worth during his or her tenure of office (or authority), and to what extent? Who happens to have entered into the domain of super rich during this period, and to what extent. How much richer MNS is than General Musharraf— a hundred times or a thousand times? Or 100000 times?
Who is richer— the Sharif family or the Bhutto/Zardari family?
Was any of these families in the group of ‘the top 25 richest’ in the country during or before the Zia era?
A fact-finding TRUTH COMMISSION can be formed to know the answers.
These answers will reveal WHO HAS PLUNDERED THE COUNTRY THE MOST?
WHO PLUNDERED THE COUNTRY THE MOST ?
