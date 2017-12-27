Despite the fact that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav of Indian Navy is not an ordinary prisoner or criminal but a spy, terrorist and killer, Pakistan not only allowed but also facilitated meeting of his wife and mother with him, and both returned to India satisfied after a 40-minute meeting. They have indeed every reason to be satisfied because medical report presented on the occasion, his appearance and good physical health must be a source of consolation for the family that he is being looked after well. Kulbhushan Jadhav thanked the government for having allowed meeting with his mother and wife. His mother also thanked Pakistan. Jadhav’s wife and mother were granted permission purely on humanitarian grounds as per Islamic injunctions. Oan the other hand, India maltreated many Pakistani prisoners especially Sepahi Maqbool Hussain, a POW. India had also refused to provide opportunity to the family of Afzal Guru to meet him.
Pakistan’s humanitarian gesture
Nazia Nazar
Despite the fact that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav of Indian Navy is not an ordinary prisoner or criminal but a spy, terrorist and killer, Pakistan not only allowed but also facilitated meeting of his wife and mother with him, and both returned to India satisfied after a 40-minute meeting. They have indeed every reason to be satisfied because medical report presented on the occasion, his appearance and good physical health must be a source of consolation for the family that he is being looked after well. Kulbhushan Jadhav thanked the government for having allowed meeting with his mother and wife. His mother also thanked Pakistan. Jadhav’s wife and mother were granted permission purely on humanitarian grounds as per Islamic injunctions. Oan the other hand, India maltreated many Pakistani prisoners especially Sepahi Maqbool Hussain, a POW. India had also refused to provide opportunity to the family of Afzal Guru to meet him.
Jadhav was arrested last year from Balochistan, had faced trial of subversive and espionage activities against Pakistan, followed by hanged to death verdict by the Military court on various counts. There is incontrovertible evidence of Kulbhushan Jadav’s involvement in organizing terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. Being instrument in killing hundreds of innocent citizens and destroying property, military court was perfectly justified in handing out death sentence. The Indian authorities had called the verdict against Jadhav as sham and appealed to International Court of Justice to put stay on the death verdict, and sought Pakistan consular access for Jadhav to contest his case in civil courts. Serving Indian Navy commander, spy and terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed his heinous crimes before the court, and also in the video. A brief excerpt is produced to show how he started intelligence operation and was instrumental in death and destruction in Pakistan.
“I commenced intelligence operation in 2003 and established a small business in Chabahar in Iran. I was able to achieve undetected existence and visits to Karachi in 2003 and 2004 and having done some basic assignments within India for RAW. I was picked up by RAW in 2013; and ever since, I have been directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of RAW. I was basically the man for Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta who is the joint secretary of RAW and his contacts in Pakistan. My purpose was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration. These activities have been of criminal nature, leading to killing of or maiming of Pakistani citizens.” His mission was to hold meeting with Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration, especially to sabotage CPEC.
Main objective of his crossing over into Pakistan was to hold meeting with the BSN personnel in Balochistan for carrying out various activities which they were supposed to undertake and carry back messages to the Indian agencies. India’s deep-seated animosity towards Pakistan can well be measured through her secret plots, spying schemes and espionage/sabotage missions sent inside Pakistani territory in the form of clusters of secret agents, spy networks, criminals, terrorists and groups of saboteurs. Specially-trained and highly dangerous terrorists and saboteurs are sent by Indian military and intelligence agencies to clandestinely slip into Pakistani territory to execute criminal plans including bomb blasts, target killings, and other activities. Many a spies and RAW agents had been arrested in the past, but with the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav – an on-duty naval officer – India stands exposed that it is the state that sponsors terrorism.
The heated debate on the death sentence to Commander Kulbhushan Yadav may have surprised many in the international media; however, they are missing the forest for a tree. Just to remind them about the Kulbhushan enterprise, the top gun of RAW was funded to the tune of 500 million USDs with a strategic mission to achieve RAW’s objectives within Pakistan. However, many are surprised over India’s slumber for one year then coming out to declare Kulbhushan as India’s son of the soil. Afghanistan became the centre of the power game led by the US with approximately 40 intelligence agencies actively pursuing their agenda. RAW exploited the swathes of ungovernable areas of Afghanistan for setting the bases across the Durand Line and even within some of Indian Consulates in Iran, with objectives such as befriending anti-Pakistan terrorist organizations, funding and supporting them in their vile acts.
RAW supports selective but ruthless terrorist organizations like BLA, BRA, MQM (militant wings), TTP, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Daish etc; penetrate the area west of River Indus including Balochistan, to support proxy war against Pakistan; support dissident leadership of BLA etc, and supply them arms and ammunitions to sabotage life line of Balochistan, especially the communication networks; provide diplomatic support to dissident leaders and organize seminars and conferences in major capitals of the western world to highlight the cause of liberation of Balochistan. Having that said, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Naval officer is a stigma on the face of so-called shining India, and goes to prove that India is a state that sponsors terrorism.