Aqib appointed Head Coach, Fakhar Vice Captain of Lahore Qalandars
LAHORE: Former bowler Aqib Javed has been named new head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season, while opener Fakhar Zaman has been appointed vice captain of the team.Addressing media in Lahore, Qalandars owner Rana Fawad announced the shakeup in the team management. Aqib Javed will remain director of cricket operations at the franchise alongside his new responsibility as the head coach of the team, Fawad said.
The owner paid tribute to the previous coach Paddy Upton for his services rendered, saying it was now time to bring changes to the franchise.
On the decision to name Fakhar Zaman as the vice captain, Fawad said the young batsman will get to learn a lot under the captainship of former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum
