It has always been an handicap of public servants, whether they belong to civil service or armed forces, or for that matter to the judiciary,that they are not supposed to defend themselves in public,media etc etc against any insinuation levelled against them by the politicians with the same vigour force and with which it is made by their detractors in the media or in public meetings.As they say enough is enough,the state organs,lately,have lately opened up their mouths and they have started paying their detractors in the same coin.When ever the armed forces feel that anything related to them has been wrongly projected in the media by some one the ISPR immediately issues a rejoinder or clarification to set the record straight.
It is wrong on the part of the former prime minister to take up the cudgels against the higher judiciary .The present apex court cannot be faulted for any controversial verdict that might have been handed down by the erstwhile judiciary long,long ago.The fact of the matter is that the present higher judiciary has given very strong verdicts against supposedly highly influential politicians on both sides of the political divide on which it deserves hosannas.The common man is happy over the judges calling a spade a spade.
The politicians are well advised to respect the decisions of the courts as their off-the- cuff remarks against the judges are sending wrong signals to the people at large.They are promoting anarchy in the country.The frequent physical assaults on the court rooms by a section of the lawyers is a fall- out effect of the hostile posture adopted by the politicians against the judges who have refused to dance to their tunes.
One sided propaganda
