Illegal Road Construction: NAB approves reference against Nawaz & Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, December 27: The National Accountability Bureau’s executive board on Wednesday approved the filing of a reference against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement released by the bureau.
The reference pertains to the alleged illegal construction of a two-way road from Raiwind to the Sharif family home in the year 2000. The construction of the road caused a loss of Rs125 million to the national exchequer.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the accountability watchdog’s executive board meeting, chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.
The board also approved an investigation in relation to the Nandipur power project in which former minister Babar Awan, former minister for water and power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others are included for allegedly causing a delay in the project, due to which the national exchequer incurred a loss of Rs113 billion.
During the meeting, NAB decided to pursue six references, four inquiries and 11 investigations., added the statement.
The accountability watchdog is already pursuing three other references against the Sharif family after the apex court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case. -Agencies
