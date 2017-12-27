Conspiracies still being hatched against PPP: Asif Ali Zardari
Benazir Bhutto’s 10th death anniversary observed
Bilawal hits hard at opponents, accuses Musharraf of Benazir’s murder
GARHI KHUDA BUX, December 27: : Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said conspiracies were still being hatched against the party.
Zardari was addressing a rally in Gari Khuda Baksh on the tenth death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
“There was a conspiracy against Benazir and the PPP. The conspiracy is still in play and we are still seeing its results today.”
Criticising political leaders, Zardari said some of these leaders are the result of benefits gained from returning officers.
“The bad eggs of the conspiracy are still hatching, some are becoming kaptaan while others are coming to the forefront.”
In an apparent reference to the PML-N, Zardari said just like they have issues with the PPP, they too have issues with the PML-N.
“Just like you have issues with us, we have issues with you as well. You have always backstabbed us. This time we will not support you.”
Zardari also rejected talk of any NRO in the future and said the party will not accept another compromise.
“We spend 12 years in jail while you spend a few months and then get to sign an NRO and attain your freedom. That will not happen again. We reject and NRO in the future,” said the former president.
Zardari said he will be cautious in running the party and will always use politics for the betterment of the people.
“I consider every worker my child. Benazir did the same and used to cry for her workers whenever she recieved news of their death,” said the PPP co-chairman.
The former president also promised the attendees of the rally that the PPP will return to power in the upcoming elections.
He added that he has never seen anyone as brave as Benazir.
Concluding his address, the former president reiterated that the real leader is Bilawal Bhutto.
“The real leader, the leader of the nation is Bilawal.”
Meanwhile Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took aim at political opponents as he addressed a rally here on the tenth death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal criticised the PTI chief for having corrupt aides.
“A close aide of the same man who based his political campaign on the slogan of fighting corruption was found guilty of corruption.”
Without naming Imran, the PPP chairman alleged that he was distributing millions to terrorists.
“The man who blamed you for the Karsaz incident is making excuses to protect terrorists and distributes hundreds of millions between those who have sympathies with terrorists.”
“My leader (Benazir), today, blood is cheaper than food,” he said. “One day the prime minister says that we have destroyed the terrorists and our places of worship and schools are safe and the very next day a church in Quetta is attacked.”
He added that the political leadership does not have the will to combat terrorism.
“Politics has fallen into the laps of hypocrites today, but I rebel from the nexus of religion and politics,” he said.
The PPP chairman pledged that his party would continue to fight for the freedom and dignity of the judiciary.
Hitting hard at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), he said the government is responsible for economically murdering farmers and labourers in the country.
“Your farmers, your labourers are being economically murdered by this government,” he said. “They have created an economy that supports only the elite and powerful.”
“Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy every institution of the country, the economy has been destroyed, and efforts are being made to distance the smaller provinces from the centre.”
“Those who were alleging that others were thieves have been identified for the biggest theft in the country,” Bilawal said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – who was disqualified from holding public office in a verdict on the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.
He further said that the people are proud of Benazir – the leader of the oppressed people of Pakistan.
“Your murderers are still playing Holi with the blood of innocent citizens,” the PPP Chairman said. “Youth, innocent sons and daughters of the soils, students, and innocent citizens are being murdered today by the same people who are responsible for your murder.”
Bilawal alleged that Benazir was punished for establishing a peaceful side of Islam, fighting dictatorship, fighting terrorists, protecting democracy, establishing the supremacy of the constitution, fighting for the rights of oppressed citizens, and giving the women of this country their due rights.-Agencies
Conspiracies still being hatched against PPP: Asif Ali Zardari
GARHI KHUDA BUX, December 27: : Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said conspiracies were still being hatched against the party.
Zardari was addressing a rally in Gari Khuda Baksh on the tenth death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
“There was a conspiracy against Benazir and the PPP. The conspiracy is still in play and we are still seeing its results today.”
Criticising political leaders, Zardari said some of these leaders are the result of benefits gained from returning officers.
“The bad eggs of the conspiracy are still hatching, some are becoming kaptaan while others are coming to the forefront.”
In an apparent reference to the PML-N, Zardari said just like they have issues with the PPP, they too have issues with the PML-N.
“Just like you have issues with us, we have issues with you as well. You have always backstabbed us. This time we will not support you.”
Zardari also rejected talk of any NRO in the future and said the party will not accept another compromise.
“We spend 12 years in jail while you spend a few months and then get to sign an NRO and attain your freedom. That will not happen again. We reject and NRO in the future,” said the former president.
Zardari said he will be cautious in running the party and will always use politics for the betterment of the people.
“I consider every worker my child. Benazir did the same and used to cry for her workers whenever she recieved news of their death,” said the PPP co-chairman.
The former president also promised the attendees of the rally that the PPP will return to power in the upcoming elections.
He added that he has never seen anyone as brave as Benazir.
Concluding his address, the former president reiterated that the real leader is Bilawal Bhutto.
“The real leader, the leader of the nation is Bilawal.”
Meanwhile Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took aim at political opponents as he addressed a rally here on the tenth death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal criticised the PTI chief for having corrupt aides.
“A close aide of the same man who based his political campaign on the slogan of fighting corruption was found guilty of corruption.”
Without naming Imran, the PPP chairman alleged that he was distributing millions to terrorists.
“The man who blamed you for the Karsaz incident is making excuses to protect terrorists and distributes hundreds of millions between those who have sympathies with terrorists.”
“My leader (Benazir), today, blood is cheaper than food,” he said. “One day the prime minister says that we have destroyed the terrorists and our places of worship and schools are safe and the very next day a church in Quetta is attacked.”
He added that the political leadership does not have the will to combat terrorism.
“Politics has fallen into the laps of hypocrites today, but I rebel from the nexus of religion and politics,” he said.
The PPP chairman pledged that his party would continue to fight for the freedom and dignity of the judiciary.
Hitting hard at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), he said the government is responsible for economically murdering farmers and labourers in the country.
“Your farmers, your labourers are being economically murdered by this government,” he said. “They have created an economy that supports only the elite and powerful.”
“Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy every institution of the country, the economy has been destroyed, and efforts are being made to distance the smaller provinces from the centre.”
“Those who were alleging that others were thieves have been identified for the biggest theft in the country,” Bilawal said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – who was disqualified from holding public office in a verdict on the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.
He further said that the people are proud of Benazir – the leader of the oppressed people of Pakistan.
“Your murderers are still playing Holi with the blood of innocent citizens,” the PPP Chairman said. “Youth, innocent sons and daughters of the soils, students, and innocent citizens are being murdered today by the same people who are responsible for your murder.”
Bilawal alleged that Benazir was punished for establishing a peaceful side of Islam, fighting dictatorship, fighting terrorists, protecting democracy, establishing the supremacy of the constitution, fighting for the rights of oppressed citizens, and giving the women of this country their due rights.-Agencies