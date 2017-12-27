Chief justice of Pakistan vows to ‘fix’ everything within six months
Medical colleges fee hike case: CJP summons Punjab Governor’s son
LAHORE, December 27: Taking exception to deteriorating standards of the law education, the Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the vice chancellors of the public sector universities of Punjab along with details of the private law colleges affiliated with them.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that he will fix everything within six months even if he had to conduct the hearing of cases on weekends.
He said this while hearing a case pertaining to affiliation of private law colleges with public sector universities in violation of the rules and regulations at the apex court’s Lahore registry.
CJP Nisar summoned the vice chancellors of the universities along with details of private law colleges accredited by them. They have been asked to swear an affidavit that the law colleges met the standards and were registered according to the relevant rules and regulations.
Moreover, he also sought details of a similar case pending in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and adjourned the hearing till January 20.
Earlier, hearing a similar case, LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had lamented that public sector universities have affiliated even one-room law colleges.
“It is awful to learn that law colleges established in shops and garages are affiliated with the universities.,” he added.
Chief of Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has also summoned the son of Governor of Punjab Rafique Rajwana in suo moto case of fee hike in medical colleges .
The CJP ordered it after a female advocate told the court that after she submitted application of fee hike in the court, she received threatening calls from governor’s son and owners of private medical colleges .
Upon this the CJP remarked that he will see into it whether constitution allowed him to summon son of governor or not.
Later he issued summon orders.
Furthermore, the owners and CEOs of medical colleges appeared before the court on Wednesday. During the hearing Justice Nisar observed that earlier he was told that maximum fee of private medical college in Rs 642,000 but today he was informed that it is as high as Rs 0.9 million.
“The Supreme Court will now decide the fee structure and procedure of the private medical colleges ,” he remarked.DNA/Agencies
Chief justice of Pakistan vows to ‘fix’ everything within six months
LAHORE, December 27: Taking exception to deteriorating standards of the law education, the Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the vice chancellors of the public sector universities of Punjab along with details of the private law colleges affiliated with them.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that he will fix everything within six months even if he had to conduct the hearing of cases on weekends.
He said this while hearing a case pertaining to affiliation of private law colleges with public sector universities in violation of the rules and regulations at the apex court’s Lahore registry.
CJP Nisar summoned the vice chancellors of the universities along with details of private law colleges accredited by them. They have been asked to swear an affidavit that the law colleges met the standards and were registered according to the relevant rules and regulations.
Moreover, he also sought details of a similar case pending in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and adjourned the hearing till January 20.
Earlier, hearing a similar case, LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had lamented that public sector universities have affiliated even one-room law colleges.
“It is awful to learn that law colleges established in shops and garages are affiliated with the universities.,” he added.
Chief of Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has also summoned the son of Governor of Punjab Rafique Rajwana in suo moto case of fee hike in medical colleges .
The CJP ordered it after a female advocate told the court that after she submitted application of fee hike in the court, she received threatening calls from governor’s son and owners of private medical colleges .
Upon this the CJP remarked that he will see into it whether constitution allowed him to summon son of governor or not.
Later he issued summon orders.
Furthermore, the owners and CEOs of medical colleges appeared before the court on Wednesday. During the hearing Justice Nisar observed that earlier he was told that maximum fee of private medical college in Rs 642,000 but today he was informed that it is as high as Rs 0.9 million.
“The Supreme Court will now decide the fee structure and procedure of the private medical colleges ,” he remarked.DNA/Agencies