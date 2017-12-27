Imran accuses PML-N of pre-poll rigging, seeks ECP action
ISLAMABAD, December 27: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday has urged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for pre-poll rigging.
In a chain of tweets, Imran Khan alleged that the party distributed Rs54 billion to PML-N parliamentarians elected from Punjab in last six months and that ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar also doled out Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) funds.
This is a complete negation of the democracy, he added.
Imran Khan asked ECP how it is allowing such kind of brazen flouting of democratic electoral norms. He further expressed concern that why National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is also not taking notice against this misuse of taxpayer’s money.
Imran Khan termed it a clear corruption by incumbent government and demanded NAB chief to immediately take action against it. -DNA
