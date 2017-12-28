ONCE THE SHARIF FAMILY IS MADE TO REAP THE HARVEST OF THEIR DEEDS, THE TASK OF JUSTICE IQBAL WILL GET EASIER AND EASIER
NAB chairman seems determined to make a difference in the quality of accountability that has existed for years in the country. Justice ( R) Javed Iqbal while presiding over his Executive Board has issued orders to go ahead with the long-pending references as well as to initiate new cases that involve corruption running into billions. Corruption, in the context of the NAB, means misuse of authority to deprive the State, of its money, wealth and resources, and to siphon away the people’s money into the secret treasures of the culprits involved.
The current tirades of the deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are based on a theme that there has been a double-standard in the judgments against him and against Imran Khan.
Mian Nawaz Sharif, quite conveniently and maliciously, is ignoring the fact that, whereas he has been regularly and effectively in the corridors of power/authority during the last three decades, Imran Khan has yet to put his signatures on any paper in any position of authority in the power structure of the State. Thus case against him was of IRREGULARITY and not of Corruption which characterizes all the cases against the former Prime Minister. It goes without saying that Imran Khan has spearheaded the Nation’s war, on Corruption, and against those who have plundered the country with obscene ruthlessness And if the people finally win this war, and the country’s plunderers are accorded deserved punishments, the credit will most certainly go to the Judges of the High Judiciary as well as to the Chairman of the NAB.
But if the end result is a stalemate in the accountability process, the man to be held responsible by the history is going to be Justice ( R ) Javed Iqal to a large extent.
One hopes, he proves the doubters and the critics wrong and embarks upon a journey which will result in the throwing out into the junkyard of history, all the crocodiles.
Once the Sharif family is made to reap the harvest of their deeds, the task of Justice Iqbal will get easier and easier.
