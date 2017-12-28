Altaf Hussain’s state – sponsored massacre

MQM leader Altaf Hussian’s telephonic hate and seditious speeches on TV channels in Pakistan caused terrorism, death and destructions. Experts believe that he has been giving coded messages to his target killers. Those target killers are still inflicting terrorism on the innocent civilians on the streets of Karachi. People in Pakistan and UK are strongly of the view that British government is complicit and protecting him.
Few months ago, during a speech by Altaf Hussain, from his residence in London, he asked the party workers how they were allowing TV channels to air material against the party, inciting them to attack unfriendly journalists in Karachi. This resulted in an orgy of violence and madness that shut down the city for the rest of the day and resulted in the death of one and injury of scores of journalists. Additionally, Altaf Hussain called for the breakup of Pakistan and carnage of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Army Chief General Raheel Sharif and the DG Rangers Major General Bilal Akbar. All this was done from London where authorities usually knock on your door if the music is too loud. Altaf Hussain, has now been a resident of the United Kingdom for over decades. His political party is notorious for organized crime in the city of Karachi. Anybody who has had the opportunity of going to Karachi quickly learns that the city can come to complete halt at any time. Public transport shut down, shops closed and those who dare to defy, often suffer the most lethal consequence; death.
Altaf Hussain is a notorious criminal of Karachi. Having nearly several cases to his name including allegations of murder. With authorities hot on his tail, Altaf Hussain fled to the UK where he was granted citizenship in 2002. Altaf left behind a complex network of organized crime, the people who would collect extortion money in his absence and continue to instill fear in the residents of Karachi. An article by Owen Bennett-Jones in The Guardian about Altaf Hussain raises disquieting questions about the way he was given British citizenship. Why no notice was taken for years of his provocative speeches delivered from London? British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was alleged to be benefiting from having the man with Ministers in Pakistan at their doorstep. In the aftermath of Altaf Husain’s speech on 22nd August 2016, the article seems to make more sense then ever. Why is Britain allowing someone to incite violence in Pakistan? Will this export of terrorism not create hue and cry in the global community?
The MQM has been declared a violent organization on two occasions by British judges. Ex-police officers of Karachi have been given asylum due to threats by the MQM for registering cases against party members. In one such case, the Britain court even recognized that the MQM has killed over thousand of police officers that have stood up to them. This brings us to the question, if MQM has been widely accepted as a militant organization that has been recognized to be involved in organized crime, including money laundering in Britain (breaking British laws), why is it that Altaf Hussain enjoys immunity from all laws in London?
MQM is also under investigation by London Met Police for the murder of its own leader Imran Farooq, whose perpetrators, by their own admission, successfully fled Britain and were apprehended in Karachi. Why is Altaf Hussain so sure that he can flout British laws with impunity and always get away with it? The answer is simple, what Owen Benett Jones writes: “British interest in the MQM is largely driven by the perception that the party offers a defense against jihadis. But there is more to it than that. The MQM is British turf: Karachi is one of the few places left on earth in which the Americans let Britain take the lead. The US consulate in Karachi no longer runs active intelligence gathering operations in the city. The British still do. When it comes to claiming a place at the top table of international security politics – London’s relationship with the MQM is a remaining toehold”.
MI6’s support and protection of Altaf Hussain has become the most public secret of Britain’s spy activities in Pakistan. And the agency does it with impunity too, from Altaf Hussain getting British nationality in an unprecedented way bypassing all British laws, to Altaf Hussain being able to speak to crowds of thousands and openly talk about murder without as much as a knock from the police in a city where people can be sent to jail for noise complaints or smoking a cigarette inside their own apartments is not an error of omission, but a well-considered pillar of British strategy in Pakistan. According to A S Daulat, former Chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Altaf Hussain is “a guest of Mi6 in London” he said in a recent interview to a TV channel.
The British public, which has a problem with Europe’s cultural influence of Britain, is not even aware of the kind of influence their own government wants to exert on third-world countries using violence and terrorism. The state-sponsored media in Britain largely stays quiet about the clandestine activities of its own intelligence agencies that support violence in other countries. Thus our government must take up the case of the outright support that Britain provides to terrorism in Pakistan, which must be stopped, if Britain is serious about ending terrorism in the world. Britain must take a stand against the atrocities committed by gangs and mobs on the behest of Altaf Hussain.
Altaf Hussain’s state – sponsored massacre
Shahid Jameel
