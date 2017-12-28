Our blind allegiance to the US since creation of this country has done us harm than good . In its Cold War against communism back in the middle of the last century the Americans used us as a front state which annoyed Moscow which was then leading the communist bloc to such an extent that even today it looks upon us with suspicion. Weren’t we member of many military pacts in 1950s which were sponsored by Washington with the sole objective to contain Soviet Union?
After the break up of the Soviet Union it is China which the US now wants to destabilise through its machination and unconventional warfare and for the achievement of this task it has found for itself new partners in the shape of India and Afghanistan in this region who it wants to use in containing China. Pakistan is, therefore, no longer in the list of priorities of the US which has proved itself a thankless friend of Pakistan. Isn’t it a fact that but for Pakistan’ s assistance , Washington would never have succeeded in kicking out the Soviets from Afghanistan in 1980s? It, therefore, came as a shock for many Pakistanis that the Yankees would forget so soon numerous untold sacrifices in life and limb and property made by us since nine- eleven by taunting us that we have been getting a lot of money from them in the matter. The national honour demands that our leadership now openly tell Washington without mincing words that enough is enough and it should not expect now that we would be dancing to its tune any more. Pakistan should immediately take necessary steps for cementing its ties with Beijing and Iran, besides, mending fences with Moscow and removing any reservations which it might have against us. The earlier these steps are taken the better.
Blind allegiance to Washington
