PPP, PML-N & MQM rigged elections with ECP’s collusion: Imran

ISLAMABAD, December 28: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that in the 2013 General elections, the Muttahida Quami Movement, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in collusion with the ‘Umpire’ (the Election Commission of Pakistan) won seats in their respective areas through rigging.
The PTI Chairman tweeted on his official Twitter account, saying that it wasn’t a surprise that after the elections the three parties huddled together to prevent the PTI from an investigation.
He further said that in light of the situation the party had to hold a sit-in.
Imran said that the PTI is right in holding a sit-in for the sake of an investigation to ensure the elections would be free and fair.
“Now it must be clear to all how the PML-N vote bank went from 6.8 million in 2008 to 15 million in 2013,” he said in the post.
Imran said that he will hold a press conference on Friday, revealing facts about the corruption of the Sharif family.
He said that the Panama and iqama issues were only the tip of the iceberg.-Agencies

