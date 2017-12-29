WILL THE PML (N) ALLEGATIONS THAT THE ARMY AND THE JUDICIARY ARE IN LEAGUE BE ENDORSED?
Pakistan today is caught up in the storm of rumours.
Amidst growing uncertainty and mounting chaos (due to reasons linked from Panama, Hudaibiya, and Model Town cases, to the issue related to the Finality of Prophethood) landed a royal plane from Saudi Arab in Lahore, and carried Punjab’s Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif away to the land of the Royalty— a land that is also sacred to the whole world of Islam.
Was some kind of an NRO in the offing to bail out the beleaguered Sharif family? Was the dream of ‘AN ERA OF ACCOUNTABILITY TO DAWN ATLAST’, to receive a royal blow?
The rumours forced both Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan to vow to thwart any efforts to impose any kind of sinister NRO upon the country.
While Mian Shahbaz Sharif was engaged in important meetings with important persons in Saudi Arab, Pakistan’s Minister for National Security General ( r) Janjua met the ousted PM and the rebellious PML (N) Chief Mian Nawaz Sharif for full five hours to discuss matters that should not be beyond our intelligence, to comprehend. Khwaja Saad Rafique’s cleverly worded mischief that was labeled as irresponsible and deliberate by the ISPR DG, gave to the political climate a tinge of sinister venomousness.
After Shahbaz Sharif some other PML (N) leaders too have left for Saudi Arab.
There are reports that Mian Nawaz Sharif too may join them soon. Meaning thereby that the ‘Saudi Fever’ is not without some meanings, and some consequences.
But the questions that I have in my mind are: An NRO with whom? With IK? With Tahir-ul-Qadri? With the Judiciary? With the Army? With whom?
Will the PML (N) allegations that the Army and the Judiciary are in league be endorsed?
