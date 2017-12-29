Facts about India’s ‘terror boat’ drama

India seems to have learned the art of staging false flag operations from the US and Israel. There are many instances when India tried to denigrate Pakistan through such operations. Indian drama of suspicious terror boat was one of them, which stood exposed due to contradictory statements of the Indian government and institutions. Immediately after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard had said that it intercepted a suspicious fishing boat 365 km off the Porbandar coast on December 31 2015 night. “When the Coast Guard ship fired warning shots and asked the crew to stop and identify, the crew set the boat afire”, said the coastguard. India’s defence ministry sources repeated the entire episode as narrated by the coast guard, with the addition that “the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) had intercepted a conversation from Karachi on transferring vital equipment to the western coast of India. However, the ministry did neither mention about kind of cargo nor even a hint of carrying explosives.
All it said was an “illicit transaction”; and did not even say whether the boat was of Pakistani origin. Commenting on the mystery of the boat, Ajai Shukla, a noted defence analyst and former army officer said: “Who knows the story behind the story. We may never discover the truth. But as it stands, the coastguard’s story of the high seas encounter doesn’t stand scrutiny.” Another retired senior intelligence official said: “If it really was a boat carrying terrorists for a 26/11 kind of an attack, its crew would have attacked the Coast Guard ship first, and blown up the boat only after harming the Coast Guard.” The question is also being asked as to why the Coast Guard chased the boat when it was on the fringe of India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles or 370 km.
According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a nation can chase or intercept suspicious vessels if they prohibit the host nation’s passage or if they loiter above or under the surface of the sea. That was not the case here, the official said. As per international protocol, the Indian Navy or the Coast Guard can exert limited control for preventing or punishing infringement of its customs, fiscal and immigration laws and regulations, or can take punitive action against a loitering ship only in the contiguous zone, which extends from the outer edge of the territorial sea to up to 24 nautical miles or 44.4 km. Nevertheless, many questions were raised by independent analysts to whom India utterly failed to answer. The incident was strongly rejected by Pakistani Foreign Office, terming it as mere propaganda aimed at tarnishing Pakistani’s image.
The incident had stirred a controversy within India. Though Indian National Congress had initially congratulated the coastguard for putting up a brave act; but after knowing the facts that it was a concocted story it stated that it had doubts on government’s version of Porbandar incident. The BJP in response stated that Congress lent credence to Pakistani stance and tried to embarrass Indian government. After 48 hours of the said incident, Indians had come out with another version i.e. the boat that had left Keti Bandar Karachi could belong to small time smugglers, which negated the earlier version. The media clips showed only fire damage to the boat, whereas in case of an explosion, the small boat would have been torn into pieces. Indian officials stated that wreckage and bodies could not be recovered due to bad weather, whereas open source meteorological data had forecasted fair weather.
The aim of this stereotype Indian orchestrated event was to create an environment against Pakistan prior to US President Barrack Obama’s visit to India. It was also meant to put pressure on Pakistan government on Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi’s bail issue and LeT as an organization posing regional threats. Indian propaganda seemed to be part of over-all plan to malign Pakistan of sponsoring terrorist activities in India, whereas neither solid proof was provided by Indian authorities nor the inquiry report was shared with local and international media. India has been resorting to false flag operations in the past especially on the occasion of American president’s visit. In March 2000, few hours before President Clinton was to arrive in New Delhi, similar operation was planned by Indian government. In IHK, 36 Sikhs were killed in Chittisingpora by Indian military, but Lashkar-e-Toiba was accused of the slaughter at the behest of Pakistan military.
According to New York Times report dated 31st December 2000, the five men killed at Panchalthan were two farmers from Brari Angan both named Jumma Khan, one of them a man of 60; two shepherds from the village of Halan Bashir Ahmed Butt and Mohammad Yusuf Malik; and one young cloth merchant from the city of Anantnag, Zahoor Dalal. At least these were the people whose families were given the bodies, and DNA tests had confirmed that they were from Kashmir and not from Pakistan. This was the most comprehensive and authentic report, and no one refuted the charges leveled in the report.
Facts about India’s ‘terror boat’ drama
Mohammad Jamil
India seems to have learned the art of staging false flag operations from the US and Israel. There are many instances when India tried to denigrate Pakistan through such operations. Indian drama of suspicious terror boat was one of them, which stood exposed due to contradictory statements of the Indian government and institutions. Immediately after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard had said that it intercepted a suspicious fishing boat 365 km off the Porbandar coast on December 31 2015 night. “When the Coast Guard ship fired warning shots and asked the crew to stop and identify, the crew set the boat afire”, said the coastguard. India’s defence ministry sources repeated the entire episode as narrated by the coast guard, with the addition that “the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) had intercepted a conversation from Karachi on transferring vital equipment to the western coast of India. However, the ministry did neither mention about kind of cargo nor even a hint of carrying explosives.
All it said was an “illicit transaction”; and did not even say whether the boat was of Pakistani origin. Commenting on the mystery of the boat, Ajai Shukla, a noted defence analyst and former army officer said: “Who knows the story behind the story. We may never discover the truth. But as it stands, the coastguard’s story of the high seas encounter doesn’t stand scrutiny.” Another retired senior intelligence official said: “If it really was a boat carrying terrorists for a 26/11 kind of an attack, its crew would have attacked the Coast Guard ship first, and blown up the boat only after harming the Coast Guard.” The question is also being asked as to why the Coast Guard chased the boat when it was on the fringe of India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles or 370 km.
According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a nation can chase or intercept suspicious vessels if they prohibit the host nation’s passage or if they loiter above or under the surface of the sea. That was not the case here, the official said. As per international protocol, the Indian Navy or the Coast Guard can exert limited control for preventing or punishing infringement of its customs, fiscal and immigration laws and regulations, or can take punitive action against a loitering ship only in the contiguous zone, which extends from the outer edge of the territorial sea to up to 24 nautical miles or 44.4 km. Nevertheless, many questions were raised by independent analysts to whom India utterly failed to answer. The incident was strongly rejected by Pakistani Foreign Office, terming it as mere propaganda aimed at tarnishing Pakistani’s image.
The incident had stirred a controversy within India. Though Indian National Congress had initially congratulated the coastguard for putting up a brave act; but after knowing the facts that it was a concocted story it stated that it had doubts on government’s version of Porbandar incident. The BJP in response stated that Congress lent credence to Pakistani stance and tried to embarrass Indian government. After 48 hours of the said incident, Indians had come out with another version i.e. the boat that had left Keti Bandar Karachi could belong to small time smugglers, which negated the earlier version. The media clips showed only fire damage to the boat, whereas in case of an explosion, the small boat would have been torn into pieces. Indian officials stated that wreckage and bodies could not be recovered due to bad weather, whereas open source meteorological data had forecasted fair weather.
The aim of this stereotype Indian orchestrated event was to create an environment against Pakistan prior to US President Barrack Obama’s visit to India. It was also meant to put pressure on Pakistan government on Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi’s bail issue and LeT as an organization posing regional threats. Indian propaganda seemed to be part of over-all plan to malign Pakistan of sponsoring terrorist activities in India, whereas neither solid proof was provided by Indian authorities nor the inquiry report was shared with local and international media. India has been resorting to false flag operations in the past especially on the occasion of American president’s visit. In March 2000, few hours before President Clinton was to arrive in New Delhi, similar operation was planned by Indian government. In IHK, 36 Sikhs were killed in Chittisingpora by Indian military, but Lashkar-e-Toiba was accused of the slaughter at the behest of Pakistan military.
According to New York Times report dated 31st December 2000, the five men killed at Panchalthan were two farmers from Brari Angan both named Jumma Khan, one of them a man of 60; two shepherds from the village of Halan Bashir Ahmed Butt and Mohammad Yusuf Malik; and one young cloth merchant from the city of Anantnag, Zahoor Dalal. At least these were the people whose families were given the bodies, and DNA tests had confirmed that they were from Kashmir and not from Pakistan. This was the most comprehensive and authentic report, and no one refuted the charges leveled in the report.