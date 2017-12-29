Judicial activism

There was some muted criticism of surprise inspection of a government hospital in Lahore by the CJP last week to which the learned Chief Justice if Pakistan has very rightly reacted by saying that it was the duty of judiciary to protect and safeguard the basic rights of the people of the country.
In a parliamentary democracy the duties of its three pillars,namely,the judiciary,legislature and the executive have been clearly defined.The common man has to ,per force,knock at the door of the judiciary when he fails to get redressal of his grievances from the executive or when he sees parliament doing any thing which is repugnant to the constitution of the country.Needless to say that the apex courts are extremely busy in their routine daily work.Their hands are already full and they don’t have time to attend to the issues which the other state organs are supposed to tackle but what should they do when the other state are lackadaisical in solving problems of the common man and utterly disappointed he has no option but to have a recourse to judiciary?
POSTSCRIPT . The American ambassador in Pakistan has reportedly complained that Pakistan should have included America also in the contracts of the CPEC.May one ask him why?Has his country ever included us in any developmental project of his country with the third country?He should not be now allowed to take so much liberty with Pakistan as enough is enough.We should give it a wide berth as we have suffered much from closeness with Washington.

