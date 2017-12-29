PTI, PPP agree to file review petition for re-opening Hudaibiya Mills case
Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PAT leader Dr.Tahirul Qadri addressing a joint press conference in Lahore on Friday. – NNI
ISLAMABAD, December 29: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have agreed to file a review petition in the top court for reopening the Hudaibiya Papers Mill case.
According to a private TV channel, senior leadership of both the parties have recently met and discussed the matter. They agreed to either file separate petitions or a joint one to reopen the case. Sources revealed that it will be decided soon when and how the petition will be filed.
In his recent speech, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan also raised the issue and hinted at the review petition. He said that according to the law, the case can be reopened at any given time. Sources said that Ahsan was specifically directed by PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to address this issue.
The top court’s three-member bench – comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel – rejected NAB’s appeal against the order of a divisional bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which in 2014 had quashed the graft reference.
Although the 17-year-old Hudaibiya Paper Mills case has been in the headlines for the last one year, the three-member bench took only four hearings to conclude that the case could not be reopened and that it was an ‘income tax’ case rather than that of ‘money laundering’.-Sabah
