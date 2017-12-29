Saad Rafique’s statement did not require such a response from ISPR: Khurshid Shah
Says it is his desire that the current govt should complete its
constitutional term
LAHORE, December 29: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said on Friday that he did not find anything objectionable in the recent statement of Railways Minister Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique, which was criticised by the army spokesperson on Thursday. Khurshid Shah said it is his desire that the current government should complete its constitutional term, adding that there is constitution present in Pakistan and if government will not complete its term it will be great injustice with the constitution. He said both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are dear ones and want moon for playing. He said that staging peaceful sit-ins is the right of the political parties but the masses should not face any inconvenience from sit-ins. Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued party policy on Thursday and this is the policy of PPP.
Addressing the media in Lahore, Khurshid Shah said he has examined Saad Rafique’s remarks, delivered on December 24, and did not find anything controversial in them.
“There was nothing [in Rafique’s statement] to warrant an immediate and such a big reaction from ISPR. This shouldn’t have been done. The institution’s [army’s] each and every word is important,” said Shah.
The opposition leader was asked about Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia and said people were wondering why the visit was taking place. “The nation is watching and want to know why Shahbaz has gone to Saudi Arabia.”
Shah stressed that it would be worrisome if this visit was aimed at resolving internal matters of the country. “Pakistan is a nuclear country and should have its own policies and rule of rule. We do not need to knock on anyone else’s door.”
The PPP leader added that the reason for the visit might be to get a new National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). When asked was the difference between this NRO and the one issued during the Musharraf government, Shah responded “there is a huge difference. Democracy came in the country, an army general removed his uniform, Nawaz Sharif returned from exile. Parliament completed its tenure and there was a historic transfer of power from one elected government to another elected government. In this NRO it seems there are ongoing corruption cases. It is a problem of ladlas (dear ones).”
Khurshid Shah said the PPP wants democracy to continue in the country and for the general polls to be held on time. -Sabah
