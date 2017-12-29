ISLAMABAD, December 29: The Frontier Corps Balochistan along with Intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Musa colony and Sangan areas and arrested an Afghan national suspected NDS facilitator apprehended, the ISPR said Friday. In Sangan FC recovered weapons and ammunition including explosives and communication equipment, a statement said. In de-weaponising campaign residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to FC, it said. -DNA
Afghan intelligence facilitator arrested: ISPR
ISLAMABAD, December 29: The Frontier Corps Balochistan along with Intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Musa colony and Sangan areas and arrested an Afghan national suspected NDS facilitator apprehended, the ISPR said Friday. In Sangan FC recovered weapons and ammunition including explosives and communication equipment, a statement said. In de-weaponising campaign residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to FC, it said. -DNA