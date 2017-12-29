Afghan intelligence facilitator arrested: ISPR

Image result for Afghan intelligence facilitator arrested: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, December 29: The Frontier Corps Balochistan along with Intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Musa colony and Sangan areas and arrested an Afghan national suspected NDS facilitator apprehended, the ISPR said Friday. In Sangan FC recovered weapons and ammunition including explosives and communication equipment, a statement said. In de-weaponising campaign residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to FC, it said. -DNA

News In Pictures

Imran Khan warns of street agitation if govt strikes NRO
Zardari calls on PAT Chief in Lahore, endorses Model Town massacre stance
SC to hear petitions challenging Nawaz’s PML-N Presidency on 1st January
Afghan intelligence facilitator arrested: ISPR
Saad Rafique’s statement did not require such a response from ISPR: Khurshid Shah
PTI, PPP agree to file review petition for re-opening Hudaibiya Mills case
Rain frustrates England in push for 4th Ashes Test win
India should “strictly control” its border troops: Chinese military spokesman
Time for Afghanistan, U.S to do more for Pakistan: DG ISPR
A metal chip has been found in one of the shoes, which is being analysed: Foreign Minister
PPP, PML-N & MQM rigged elections with ECP’s collusion: Imran
If Musharraf is not a coward he should return & face courts: Bilawal

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved