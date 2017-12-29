SC to hear petitions challenging Nawaz’s PML-N Presidency on 1st January
ISLAMABAD, December 29: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear petitions challenging Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president on 1st January.
A bench of Supreme Court has been constituted to hear constitutional petitions against Nawaz Sharif. A three-member bench headed by Justice Saqib Nisar will hear petitions.
At least 13 people, including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamshaid Dasti, have filed petitions in the apex court, challenging Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as PML-N president. -DNA
