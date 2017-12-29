Imran Khan warns of street agitation if govt strikes NRO
Khan makes outrageous revelations about Ishaq Dar
Chairman PTI Imran Khan speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, December 29: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has warned ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday of resorting to street agitation in case it attempts to strike a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).
PTI chairman addressed a press conference in the federal capital and said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif’s ideology is nothing but to stash wealth by corruption and that he is resorting to graft through hin ‘frontmen’.
Khan alleged that Nawaz has his sons, Hussain Nawaz working as his ‘frontman’ in Saudi Arabia and Hassan in London.
PTI leader accused the former first of Pakistan to having looted tax payers’ money and stashing it in foreign bank accounts. He further claimed that Saeed Sheikh and Saifur Rehman are Nawaz’s ‘frontmen’ in the United States (US) and Qatar.
He demanded the government to either take action against influential persons or repeal contempt of court law. PTI chief asserted that foreign minister Khawaja Asif cannot escape accountability as well as details of his offshore company have come to light.
Imran Khan claimed that all the corrupt lawmakers are worried and are attempting to pressurize the judiciary. He said that the entire ‘mafia gang’ of Nawaz would have its turn and would be punished in accordance with the law.
Khan criticised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by questioning the alleged inaction over fraud exposed in Chinese company’s case.
While talking about Model Town tragedy, he said that the incident that surfaced on July 17, 2014 is not a political issue but one that concerns humanity. He urged all political parties to support Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri is his struggle against the incumbent government.
He demanded of the government to introduce ease to the process of tax paying and that money laundering of the affluent section of the society should be checked first.
At least 14 persons had lost their lives on July 17, 2014 in Model Town of Lahore as Punjab Police resorted to firing and force against protesters belonging to PAT and cleared road barriers despite court s order to not to.
An inquiry commission s report was made public earlier this month on order of Lahore High Court, some three years since the massacre.
PTI chief accused finance minister Ishaq Dar of evading tax between 1981 and 2002. He claimed that Dar owns at least 11 companies in Dubai and that he established a charity for tax evasion.
Imran Khan further said that finance minister’s son own two plazas in Dubai that are worth Rs 10 billion each. He rhetorically questioned where the money for such affluent properties came from.
Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi provided his aircraft to shift Ishaq Dar, bogged by corruption allegations and legal cases, to London before he approved his three-month sick leave.
Dar was declared a proclaimed offender last month by an accountability court for maintaining absence during court hearings against him in corruption probe.
PTI chief said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif have reached Saudi Arabia while he was waiting on the party to launch an anti-judiciary campaign as claimed.
Statement of Khan has come in two days after CM Shehbaz flew to Saudi Arabia on an aircraft that was dispatched by Saudi authorities to pick up the chief minister.
President of the ruling PML-N is also reported to be scheduled for departure within 48 hours. – DNA
