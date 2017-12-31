Challenges are convertible into opportunities, Army Chief gives New Year message

RAWALPINDI, December 31: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said a momentous year was over and 2018 was of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally with monumental challenges, sources reported.
“Challenges are convertible into opportunities. Part we have done, remaining we can, and shall do together, Insha Allah,” he said in a tweet posted by media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations.
“Nothing can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” said the COAS.-Agencies


