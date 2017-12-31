The office of chairman senate as well as speaker of the National Assembly or for that matter of the speaker of any provincial assembly is non- political in essence as once somebody gets elected as chairman of senate or speaker of an assembly he becomes custodian of the entire House. He can no longer then remain member of the political party on whose ticket he had contested election of parliament and become its member. He has to formally resign from his political party voluntarily in accordance with democratic tradition.
Recently the PPP very rightly clarified that it does not own many statements of Raza Rabbani which he has been issuing in his private capacity as he had resigned from his party after he took over as chairman senate. Accusing fingers are, however, being raised in the political quarters of the country since long over the partisan behaviour of some speakers who continue to get a cue from their party chiefs which is contrary to democratic traditions. In this connection name of the speaker of the National Assembly is often mentioned.
Our politicians, unfortunately, have always been found wanting in setting up healthy democratic traditions. Seldom has any minister in this country ever resigned voluntarily over poor performance of his ministry or on his failure to deliver. They more often than not, pass on the buck to their juniors who are made scape goats. Unless those moving in the corridors of power accept their responsibility, democracy would never strike roots in the country.
Non- political public office holders
