Our hockey is still in the doldrums. Why it is not bouncing back is a matter of extreme concern for the hockey fans of this country. Hockey is to us what football is to Brazilians. Granted that lean periods do come in the life of the national game of every country but the lean period through which our hockey team has been passing has been a fairly long one with no immediate signs of its termination in sight.
Since 1990, roughly speaking, our hockey hasn’t seen good days. 27 years or so is a very very long time for a team to live in oblivion, particularly,when it had remained at the top for over 40 years. Since 1952 right up to the fag end of the last century our hockey team always reached the victory stand of every major international hockey tournament. It either won the gold medal or silver or bronze. Seldom did it return to its homeland without any of these three medals. Pakistan produced quality hockey players during these 40 years, the likes of whom were not seen by the hockey world again,like Hameedi,Waheed,Naseer Bunda,Matiullah,Samillah,Kalimullah,Hasan Sardar,Asad Malik,Khurshid Alam,Atif,Habib Ali Kiddie,Tanweer Dar,Munir Dar,Manzoor ul Hasan,Anwaar Ahmad Khan,Zaka uddin,Qazi Mohib,Fazlur Rehman,ShahNaz,Haneef Khan,Rashid junior,Manzoor junior,Noor Mohammad,Ghulam Rasool,Akthar Rasool, Islahuddin and Hayat,to mention a few.
What ails our hockey which is our national game is not understandable. Isn’t it a pity that today we are here nor there in international hockey rating. We have hit rock bottom.
When will our hockey bounce back?
Our hockey is still in the doldrums. Why it is not bouncing back is a matter of extreme concern for the hockey fans of this country. Hockey is to us what football is to Brazilians. Granted that lean periods do come in the life of the national game of every country but the lean period through which our hockey team has been passing has been a fairly long one with no immediate signs of its termination in sight.
Since 1990, roughly speaking, our hockey hasn’t seen good days. 27 years or so is a very very long time for a team to live in oblivion, particularly,when it had remained at the top for over 40 years. Since 1952 right up to the fag end of the last century our hockey team always reached the victory stand of every major international hockey tournament. It either won the gold medal or silver or bronze. Seldom did it return to its homeland without any of these three medals. Pakistan produced quality hockey players during these 40 years, the likes of whom were not seen by the hockey world again,like Hameedi,Waheed,Naseer Bunda,Matiullah,Samillah,Kalimullah,Hasan Sardar,Asad Malik,Khurshid Alam,Atif,Habib Ali Kiddie,Tanweer Dar,Munir Dar,Manzoor ul Hasan,Anwaar Ahmad Khan,Zaka uddin,Qazi Mohib,Fazlur Rehman,ShahNaz,Haneef Khan,Rashid junior,Manzoor junior,Noor Mohammad,Ghulam Rasool,Akthar Rasool, Islahuddin and Hayat,to mention a few.
What ails our hockey which is our national game is not understandable. Isn’t it a pity that today we are here nor there in international hockey rating. We have hit rock bottom.