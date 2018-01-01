Zardari challenges Gen (R) Musharraf to return to Pakistan

LAHORE, January 1: Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday challenged former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf to return to the country. Talking to media after offering fateha on the death of the mother of PPP die-hard worker in Lahore, he said that General (r) Pervez Musharraf can dance with his wife in Dubai, adding that he should return to Pakistan if he has the courage.
The PPP co-chairman also declared Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri as the substitute of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan.
Commenting on the Saudi Arabia, Zardari said that the Riyadh is Pakistan’s friend, adding that no one knows the real reason behind the Sharif brothers visit to Saudi Arabia, though there are a couple of rumors in the air.-Agencies

