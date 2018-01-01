Shehbaz travelled to Saudi Arabia in Gen (R) Raheel’s plane: Aitzaz
Claims all is not well between Sharif brothers
LAHORE, January 1: Pakistan Peoples Party leader and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had traveled to Saudi Arabia in General (r) Raheel Sharif’s plane. Speaking to media officials, Aitzaz said that Saudi authorities could no longer prove to be beneficial for Nawaz Sharif. He also shed light on the relationship between the Sharif brothers. “Tension exists between Nawaz and Shehbaz,” he said. “Shehbaz wants to become the prime minister.” Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that Shehbaz Sharif and former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar held meetings in the dead of night. “Shehbaz Sharif traveled to Saudi Arabia in General (r) Raheel Sharif’s aircraft,” he claimed.
Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson had denied reports that the former prime minister was in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a deal.
A spokesperson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has contradicted as speculative a news report published in national and international section of press that Sharif is negotiating any deal with Saudi Arabia to avoid accountability.
Terming the story as unfounded, he said Nawaz Sharif is visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to his longstanding relations with the Saudi Royal family as well as the head of the ruling party, a press release Sunday said.
He has always utilized these relations for the national interest and never for his personal benefits, the spokesperson said. He further said record bears out that Nawaz Sharif holds all the institutions including the army and the superior courts in high esteem.
Nawaz Sharif has not only abide by the decisions of superior courts but also associated himself with ongoing investigations in cases politically motivated against him, he added.
The PPP leader said that no one including Saudi Arabia will help Sharif brothers now. Shehbaz is trying hard to become PM, he claimed.
Commenting on Tahirul Qadri’s all-parties conference (APC), he said the PPP has made no alliance with Qadri-led Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). “The party only attended the moot to express solidarity with the Model Town incident victims. -NNI
The opposition parties have been deeming the visits as a step towards winning a deal like National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to escape from the corruption charges the Sharifs are facing in courts amid growing clamour for the resignations of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. NNI
