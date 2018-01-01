Imran criticises govt for raising fuel prices

ISLAMABAD, January 1: Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday criticised the incumbent government for increasing fuel prices and referred to it as a “petrol bomb on the poor nation at the start of 2018”.
Imran added that the move by the government is “absolutely shameful”. The PTI chairman further said that instead of undertaking tax reforms and taking action against money laundering, the government continues to burden the masses, “this time with a big increase in petroleum product prices”.
Earlier on Monday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had also said that world over, the beginning of the new year was celebrated, but in Pakistan, financial adviser Miftah Ismail, dropped the bomb of increased petroleum prices
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also slammed the hike in fuel prices on New Year and remarked that the government dropped an ‘inflation bomb’ on the nation.
He further remarked that the government is resorting to open rivalry and robbing the people of their due rights.
On Sunday, the government revised the prices petroleum products increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.6 per litre, petrol to be sold at Rs81.53 now.
The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs3.96, after which it would be available at Rs89.91 per litre.
The price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs6.25 taking it to Rs58.37 per litre. The highest increase was recorded in the price of kerosene oil i.e. Rs6.79, taking it to Rs64.30 per litre.
While announcing the incrase, Ismail said the prices were increasing in the international market as well, yet the rates of petroleum products were lesser in Pakistan compared to India, Bangladesh and Turkey.
Ismail said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved the increase in prices on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.-Agencies
