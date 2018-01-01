Trump’s ‘no more’ holds no importance: Khawaja Asif
ISLAMABAD, January 1: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in response to a tweet by US President Donald Trump, said that Pakistan has already refused to ‘do more’ for the United States.
“We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance,” Asif said in an exclusive interview with Geo News.
“Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received,” Asif said in a strongly worded statement in response to Trump’s tweet that accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists that the US is hunting in Afghanistan.
“Trump is disappointed at the US defeat in Afghanistan and that is the only reason he is flinging accusations at Pakistan,” the foreign minister said.
“The US should try to negotiate with Taliban in Afghanistan instead of using military force,” he added.
Soon after the US president took to twitter to make serious accusations against Pakistan, Asif had said that he would let the world know the truth.
He had further said that there is a difference between facts and fiction.
The foreign minister, following the tweet by Trump, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, sources informed Geo News.
The meeting held a detailed review of Trump’s statement, sources added, besides discussing the country’s foreign policy.-Agencies
