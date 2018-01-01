Pakistan lodges protest with U.S Envoy over Trump’s statement

  • PM Abbasi summons meeting of NSC tomorrow over the statement

ISLAMABAD, January 1: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday evening summoned United States Ambassador David Hale over US President Donald Trump’s statement against Pakistan. According to sources, Hale was summoned to record protest against Trump’s statements. The US president alleged in his tweet that Pakistan has given nothing except for “lies and deceit” in return for the aid the US provided Pakistan with.
To discuss Trump’s statement, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee, sources said. The premier wants to take leaders of the opposition parties into confidence over the controversial tweet by the US president, sources added.-Agencies

