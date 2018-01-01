Sharif brothers are in Saudi Arabia to face corruption probe
RIYADH, January 1: As the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif have left for Saudi Arabia, several questions have been raised. The Royal family is not entertaining the Sharif brothers this time which have given the replies of some of the question.
According to sources the Saudi princes who have been arrested on charges of corruption have proclaimed that Sharif brothers are their partners On this basis Sharif brothers have been summoned to Saudi Arabia. Sources say the real fact of Sharif brothers presence in Saudi Arabia is corruption investigation which Saudi Government is holding. It said that the Saudi Agencies are investigating from Sharif brothers. Sources claimed that Royal family has not entertained them and not a single high-ranking official of the Saudi Government has met them.
Sources said that Saudi Sheikh are angry with Sharif brothers to provide hunting places to Qatri princes. And the Saudi authorities are not giving importance to Sharif brothers for having links with Qatar. -Monitoring Desk
