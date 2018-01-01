‘No more’: Donald Trump lambasts Pakistan, threatens to cut U.S aid
WASHINGTON, January 1: Threatening to stop all aid to Pakistan accusing Islamabad of harbouring terrorists US is hunting in Afghanistan, President of the United States (US) Donald Trump has categorically said “no more” aid to Pakistan in his recent tweet.
The US President wrote that they foolishly gave over 33 billion dollars in aid to Pakistan over the past 15 years. He slammed Pakistan for only providing lies and deceit in reaction.
He said on Twitter, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”
Trump reaffirmed his allegation that Pakistan provides give safe haven to the terrorists and doesn’t cooperate in the anti-terrorism operation against the banned outfits in Afghanistan. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he tweeted.
Trump has time and again expressed its frustration by Pakistan’s “safe havens to Taliban factions” fighting US troops and their Afghan allies.
Trump came to office indicating that Washington’s frustration had reached the point where something had to give. “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said in an August address.
He added that the US can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s “safe havens for terrorist organizations” warning that vital aid could be cut.
And last week, Vice President Mike Pence told American troops during a visit to Afghanistan: “President Trump has put Pakistan on notice.”-Agencies
