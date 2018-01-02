Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Lebanon: President Mamnoon
ISLAMABAD, January 2: President Mamnoon Hussain met with Outgoing Ambassador of Lebanon, Mona EL Tannir, on Tuesday
President said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Lebanon and also desires to enhance its ties in economic, cultural and educational sectors in the time to come.
while talking to the Outgoing Ambassador of Lebanon Mrs. Mona EL Tannir, Ambassador-designate to Maldives Vice Admiral (R) Waseem Akram and Ambassador-designate to Hungary Iftekhar Aziz. Senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.
While talking to the outgoing ambassador of Lebanon the President stated that Lebanon was once a great tourist attraction.
He hoped for the restoration of stability in Lebanon so that it can re-attain this status. He emphasized that cooperation between Pakistan and Lebanon should be enhanced in the fields of trade, education and culture which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
He appreciated the services of the outgoing ambassador and underlined that he worked painstakingly towards deepening relations between the two countries. The President also prayed for the prosperity and well being of the outgoing ambassador.
The President directed ambassador-designate Vice Admiral (R) Waseem Akram to pay special attention towards restoring the air and sea routes with Maldives so that trade between the two countries could be increased.
The President also directed ambassador-designate Iftekhar Aziz to work diligently towards enhancing trade relations with Hungary.-DNA
