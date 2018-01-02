Many Russian leaders,including President Putin,are still licking their wounds caused by the dismemberment of Soviet Union which they believe was the handiwork of the American CIA. Moscow is desperately trying to regain its lost glory. On the contrary, Washington wants to ensure that the central Asian states which have parted ways with Moscow do not reunite with it. One can see this tug of war between Moscow and Washington in the Central Asia in many forms.
Not long ago,the Americans used the Khanabad airport of Uzbekistan for sending logistic supplies,food and its marines to Afghanistan. That facility was later on withdrawn when relations between Uzbekistan and US deteriorated. Recently,the Americans have,however, once again extended an olive branch to Uzbek president and a diplomatic offensive has been launched by Washington for mending fences with Uzbekistan . In this connection ,Afghanistan has been playing an intermediary role. The Americans are trying to make Uzbekistan agree to allow them to use Khanabad airport once again because they want to have this option available to them as plan B in case worst comes to worst and Pakistan stops giving transit facility to the US for sending supplies to Kabul.
Moscow and Beijing view the presence of the Americans in the central Asian countries with suspicion and they would never welcome chumminess of the Yankees with their next door neighbouring countries given the fact that they have a longstanding enmity with Washington.
Washington wants to mend fences with Uzbeks
Many Russian leaders,including President Putin,are still licking their wounds caused by the dismemberment of Soviet Union which they believe was the handiwork of the American CIA. Moscow is desperately trying to regain its lost glory. On the contrary, Washington wants to ensure that the central Asian states which have parted ways with Moscow do not reunite with it. One can see this tug of war between Moscow and Washington in the Central Asia in many forms.
Not long ago,the Americans used the Khanabad airport of Uzbekistan for sending logistic supplies,food and its marines to Afghanistan. That facility was later on withdrawn when relations between Uzbekistan and US deteriorated. Recently,the Americans have,however, once again extended an olive branch to Uzbek president and a diplomatic offensive has been launched by Washington for mending fences with Uzbekistan . In this connection ,Afghanistan has been playing an intermediary role. The Americans are trying to make Uzbekistan agree to allow them to use Khanabad airport once again because they want to have this option available to them as plan B in case worst comes to worst and Pakistan stops giving transit facility to the US for sending supplies to Kabul.
Moscow and Beijing view the presence of the Americans in the central Asian countries with suspicion and they would never welcome chumminess of the Yankees with their next door neighbouring countries given the fact that they have a longstanding enmity with Washington.