Sarfraz Bugti among 2 Balochistan Ministers to resign: Sources

  • 14 legislators submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Image result for Sarfraz Bugti among 2 Balochistan Ministers to resign: Sources

QUETTA, January 2: Balochistan home minister Sarfraz Bugti and minister for fisheries Sarfraz Khan have decided to step down, sources claimed on Tuesday.
The decision came after a no-confidence motion was moved against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Zehri by as many as 14 lawmakers earlier on Tuesday.
Former deputy speaker Mir Quddus Bizenjo tabled the motion with signatures of 14 members.
53 of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.
Non-provision of funds and pending decisions were cited by the lawmakers for moving the motion.
Balochistan National Party-M, Awami National Party (ANP) and BNP-A are part of the opposition. A total of only twelve members are part of the opposition. -Agencies

News In Pictures

China defends Pakistan after Donald Trump’s criticism
National Security Council rejects Trump’s anti-Pakistan tweet
Khawaja Asif challenges Trump to audit alleged $33 billion aid to Pakistan
Corps Commanders review geo-strategic environment and internal security
Trump does not understand the war in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
Sarfraz Bugti among 2 Balochistan Ministers to resign: Sources
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Lebanon: President Mamnoon
Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North
‘No more’: Donald Trump lambasts Pakistan, threatens to cut U.S aid
Sharif brothers are in Saudi Arabia to face corruption probe
COAS visits family of martyred 2nd Lt Abdul Moeed

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved