Sarfraz Bugti among 2 Balochistan Ministers to resign: Sources
14 legislators submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM
QUETTA, January 2: Balochistan home minister Sarfraz Bugti and minister for fisheries Sarfraz Khan have decided to step down, sources claimed on Tuesday.
The decision came after a no-confidence motion was moved against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Zehri by as many as 14 lawmakers earlier on Tuesday.
Former deputy speaker Mir Quddus Bizenjo tabled the motion with signatures of 14 members.
53 of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.
Non-provision of funds and pending decisions were cited by the lawmakers for moving the motion.
Balochistan National Party-M, Awami National Party (ANP) and BNP-A are part of the opposition. A total of only twelve members are part of the opposition. -Agencies
