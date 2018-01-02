Trump does not understand the war in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, January 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan hit out at US President Donald J Trump for his recent criticism on Pakistan, stating that he was ignorant of the basics of the war in Afghanistan.
Speaking to media personnel outside an anti-terrorism court Imran Khan said that Pakistan had encountered a huge loss amounting to US$100,000 billion due to America’s War On Terror.
The PTI chief said that when he was at first critical of America’s invasion of Afghanistan and sending troops to Pakistan’s tribal belt, people called him ‘Taliban Khan’. “You can access the footage of my speeches in National Assembly,” he said. “I was against fighting America’s war for dollars and had spoken out against it,” he added. Imran Khan said that Pakistan had destroyed itself in fighting a war that was not its own to begin with for the sake of dollars. “We lost 70,000 lives in America’s war,” he said. “Trump’s recent statement should serve as an example for all of us. Regardless of whatever aid a country offers, we should not go to war for it,” he added. – Agencies
