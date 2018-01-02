Khawaja Asif challenges Trump to audit alleged $33 billion aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, January 2: Foreign minister Khawaja Asif has challenged Washington on Tuesday to have a United States (US) audit agency review the sum of aid given to Pakistan in the last 15 years, claimed by Donald
Trump to be $33billion.
Statement of Asif has come in a day after Trump alleged Pakistan of not pursuing war on terror as claimed and declared the aid given to Pakistan in the past years a waste.
“He can hire a US based audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying and deceiving,” the foreign minister stated on Twitter.
On Monday, Asif had stated in his response to Trump’s anti-Pakistan tirade that the difference between facts and fiction would soon be let known to the world. He had stated that truth would be told to the world soon.-Agencies

