China defends Pakistan after Donald Trump's criticism

  • Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices for the fight against
    terrorism: Geng Shuang

ISLAMABAD, January 2: China on Tuesday defended Pakistan saying the world community should acknowledge its all-weather ally’s “outstanding contribution” to counter terrorism, a day after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Islamabad for providing safe havens to terrorists.
“Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices for the fight against terrorism and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter-terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said here when asked about Trump’s criticism of Pakistan.
He said China is glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation, including counter-terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability.
“China and Pakistan are all-weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides,” Geng said.-Agencies

